Medicure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 6, 2023, 5:08 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Thursday reported profit of $334,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCUJF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCUJF

