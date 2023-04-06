Medicure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Thursday reported profit of $334,000 in its fourth…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Thursday reported profit of $334,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.7 million.

