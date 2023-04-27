Medical Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $222.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 37 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $32.8 million, or 5 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Birmingham, Alabama, posted revenue of $350.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352 million.

Medical Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.50 to $1.61 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPW

