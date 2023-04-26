MaxLinear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.5 million. The…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.5 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $248.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MXL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.