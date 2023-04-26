2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Mattel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Mattel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $106.5 million in its first quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $814.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.3 million.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up