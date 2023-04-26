Mattel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $106.5…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $106.5 million in its first quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $814.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.3 million.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

