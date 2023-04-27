Live Radio
Materialise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:41 AM

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTLS

