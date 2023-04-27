2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
MasterCard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MasterCard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 8:10 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.63 billion.

