MasterCard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.63 billion.

