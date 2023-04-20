Marsh & McLennan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.24…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.24 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.85 billion.

