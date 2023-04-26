Live Radio
MarketAxess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:42 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $73.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.96.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

