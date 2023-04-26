Markel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Corp. (MKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $488.7…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Corp. (MKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $488.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $37.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $17.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $16.23 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.27 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.38 billion.

