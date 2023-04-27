MarineMax: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $30 million.…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $30 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.23 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $570.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $607.2 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.50 per share.

