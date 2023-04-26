2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Marine Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:50 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period.

