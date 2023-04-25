2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Luther Burbank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Luther Burbank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Santa Rosa, California, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $84.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up