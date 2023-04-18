Lockheed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.69 billion.…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.43 per share.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.07 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $15.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.85 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.60 to $26.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $65 billion to $66 billion.

