LKQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $270 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share.

