Lithia Motors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $228.7 million.…

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $228.7 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $8.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $8.44 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.64 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.