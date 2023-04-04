Lindsay: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $18.1 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $18.1 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $166.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.5 million.

