Linde: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Linde: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:16 AM

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the West Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of $3.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $8.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.04 billion.

