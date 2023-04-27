Linde: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.52…

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the West Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of $3.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $8.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.