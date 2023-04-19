Liberty Oilfield Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $162.7 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $162.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.