Lennox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $98 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $14.25 to $15.25 per share.

