LendingClub: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LendingClub: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:13 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $245.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.7 million.

