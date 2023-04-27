2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Lear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $143.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $5.85 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.5 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $21.2 billion to $22.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up