Live Radio
Home » Latest News » LCNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LCNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 8:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Monday reported net income of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up