Lazy Days Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:38 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Thursday reported a loss of $276,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $295.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZY

