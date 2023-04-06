TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | What's next | Photos
Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 6, 2023, 8:47 AM

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $175.1 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

