2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lakeland Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Lakeland Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 8:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, Indiana, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.8 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKFN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up