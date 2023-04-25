Lakeland Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.3 million…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, Indiana, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.8 million, missing Street forecasts.

