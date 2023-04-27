2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
Lake Shore Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 8:56 AM

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Thursday reported profit of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSBK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

