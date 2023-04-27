L3Harris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $337 million.…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $337 million.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.86 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $12.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.