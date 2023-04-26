KLA: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $697.8 million.…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $697.8 million.

The Milpitas, California-based company said it had net income of $5.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.30 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.23 to $5.43. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $6.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.38 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAC

