Kirkland’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 9 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.7 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $498.8 million.

