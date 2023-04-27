Kirby: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.7 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $750.4 million in the period.

