COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kinder Morgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Kinder Morgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $679 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.12 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up