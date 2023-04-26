Kaiser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.9 million…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $807.6 million in the period.

