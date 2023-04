WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. reaches tentative settlement to pay $144.5M in lawsuits stemming from 2017 mass shooting at Texas…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. reaches tentative settlement to pay $144.5M in lawsuits stemming from 2017 mass shooting at Texas church.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.