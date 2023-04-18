Johnson & Johnson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68 million in its first quarter.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $24.75 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.57 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.60 to $10.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $97.9 billion to $98.9 billion.

