JinkoSolar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 7:38 AM

SHANGRAO, China (AP) — SHANGRAO, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported profit of $114.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shangrao, China-based company said it had profit of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.53 per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

