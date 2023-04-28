JinkoSolar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGRAO, China (AP) — SHANGRAO, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported profit of $114.8 million in…

SHANGRAO, China (AP) — SHANGRAO, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported profit of $114.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shangrao, China-based company said it had profit of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.53 per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period.

