Is the Sephora Credit Card Worth It?

Consumers can earn 4% back in rewards per dollar spent and two times the Beauty Insider points per dollar spent at Sephora locations after opening a Sephora Credit Card. Shoppers can redeem their points to cover Sephora spending and enjoy a few additional perks.

For the average shopper, a Sephora Credit Card is unlikely to be more useful than a solid rewards or cash back credit card. Read on to learn more about how the card works and other options you can consider.

How the Sephora Credit Card Works

Comenity Capital Bank issues two Sephora Visa credit cards: a regular Visa card and a Visa Signature card. You can swipe these cards in and out of Sephora, making these open-loop credit cards. If you cannot qualify for a Visa card, you could still be eligible for the Sephora retail credit card. This is a closed-loop credit card, so you can only use it to shop inside Sephora or on Sephora.com.

The cards are linked to Beauty Insider, Sephora’s rewards program. Cardholders will earn double the Beauty Insider points of a shopper without the card — two points per dollar spent at Sephora. As a Beauty Insider, you can earn a yearly birthday gift, free shipping and access to exclusive rewards, among other benefits. If you make $350 or $1,000 in eligible purchases at Sephora within a calendar year, you can upgrade to VIB or Rouge status, respectively.

Regardless of status level, Visa cardholders earn one point per dollar on spending outside of Sephora. Visa cardholders also earn a $20 reward after spending $500 outside of Sephora within the first three months.

You can redeem your points for Beauty Insider cash once you have a certain number of points, such as 500 points for $10. Customers can use this cash to cover spending at Sephora.

What Are the Pros and Cons of the Sephora Card?

Pros

— Receive 25% off your first card purchase at Sephora.

— Open-loop cards are available.

— Earn double Beauty Insider points.

— Earn 4% back in rewards per dollar spent.

— No annual fee.

Cons

— Higher than average annual percentage rate.

— Can only redeem rewards at Sephora.

— Rewards must be fully redeemed in a single transaction.

— Credit card rewards expire 90 days from issue.

What Other Cards Should You Consider?

Discover it Cash Back

U.S. News named Discover it Cash Back the Best Cash Back Credit Card in the 2023 U.S. News Annual Credit Card Awards. The card offers 5% cash back up to a quarterly maximum on categories that rotate each quarter, plus 1% cash back on all other spending. You must activate these categories each quarter. With this card, you can earn bonus category rewards at a higher rate than with a Sephora Credit Card. Plus, you can redeem your cash back to cover all kinds of expenses, not just purchases at a certain store.

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

If you have strong credit, consider U.S. News’ Best Rewards Credit Card: the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express. The card offers 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% back on select U.S. streaming services, 3% at U.S. gas stations and transit, plus 1% cash back on all other spending. This card allows you to receive cash back rewards at a higher rate than with a Sephora Credit Card. Plus, you can redeem your cash back to cover all kinds of expenses, not just purchases at a certain store.

FAQs About the Sephora Card

Can I Use My Sephora Credit Card Anywhere?

If you have a Sephora Visa or Visa Signature card, you can use it anywhere. However, if you have the Sephora retail credit card, you can only use the card to shop at Sephora locations in the U.S. and online.

How Can You Cancel the Sephora Credit Card?

You may close your account at any time by calling Comenity Capital Bank at 866-841-5037 for your Sephora Visa or 866-702-9946 for your Sephora retail card. You should also destroy your card. Make sure you’re aware that canceling a card can affect your credit score.

Is the Sephora Credit Card Worth It? originally appeared on usnews.com