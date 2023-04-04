The energy sector encompasses all industries involved in the production, generation, distribution and consumption of energy. From the extraction of…

The energy sector encompasses all industries involved in the production, generation, distribution and consumption of energy. From the extraction of oil and gas to the generation of power using renewable sources such as sunlight or wind, the energy sector is an indispensable part of modern society — powering our everyday lives and driving economic development on a global scale.

However, is the energy sector a good career field to venture into? What are the job opportunities in this industry? And are there any downsides you should be aware of before choosing this career path?

Is Energy a Good Career Field to Consider?

In short, yes. Gilbert Michaud, assistant professor of environmental policy at Loyola University Chicago, believes that energy could be a great career path due to the abundance of opportunities in the sector.

“With several new federal- and state-level incentives for renewable energy, demand for occupations in the energy sector continues to rise — particularly jobs in the renewable energy field,” he says. “There are also an increasing number of workforce development programs that help prepare people for jobs in solar, wind, energy storage, electric vehicles, etc.”

So, if you want to future-proof your career, positions related to renewable energy are promising options to consider.

Fields in the Energy Sector

Before taking the plunge into your job search, familiarize yourself with the various fields within the energy sector so you can find a role that best suits your interest and skill set.

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy refers to energy produced from sources that are naturally replenished, such as sunlight, water, wind and biomass. Companies in this field specialize in various areas, such as solar panel installation or wind turbine manufacturing.

Though fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas have historically dominated the energy sector, jobs in the renewable energy field are rapidly growing as the world aims to mitigate climate change and shift toward a more sustainable future. According to the International Labour Organization, worldwide employment in renewable energy reached 12.7 million in 2021, a jump of 700,000 new jobs in only one year.

Examples of jobs in this field:

— Solar photovoltaic installer.

— Wind turbine technician.

— Sustainability consultant.

— Environmental scientist.

— Energy transition technical specialist.

— Solar project developer.

Fossil Fuel

Fossil fuels, unlike renewable energy, are finite resources with limited (and dwindling) supply. Plus, they release a substantial amount of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere — making them the No. 1 contributor to global climate change.

According to the U.S. Energy & Employment Report, while the energy sector grew 4% in 2021, employment in the fossil fuel field, which includes gas, coal and petroleum, declined by 29,271 jobs (-3.1%). Also, in a study published in One Earth, researchers predicted that, by 2050, employment in fossil fuels could decline from 12.6 million to 3.1 million. However, despite the seemingly grim outlook for careers in this field, jobs like petroleum engineers are still in demand.

Examples of jobs in this field:

— Well testing operator.

— Offshore technician.

— Drilling engineer.

— Oil field worker.

— Pipeline technician.

— Petroleum engineer.

Nuclear Power

The nuclear power subsector has remained controversial in recent years. Some argue that nuclear energy is a reliable and clean source of power, while others worry about the potential dangers of nuclear meltdowns and radioactive waste disposal. Despite this concern, nuclear power still accounts for a significant portion of global energy production. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, nuclear power plants accounted for 20% of the country’s total annual electricity generation in 2021.

However, as governments continue incentivizing eco-friendly practices, nuclear power will likely fall behind. The employment of nuclear engineers — predicted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to decline by 11% in the next decade — is just one example of this potential shift.

Examples of jobs in this field:

— Nuclear engineers.

— Research scientist.

— Nuclear power reactor operator.

— Physical security inspector.

— Field service engineer.

In-Demand Jobs in the Energy Sector

As the energy sector (renewable energy in particular) expands, so does the need for professionals to keep the sector moving forward. Here are some of the most in-demand jobs in the energy sector to consider if you’re interested in starting a career in energy:

1. Solar Photovoltaic Installers

Solar photovoltaic installers, also known as solar panel installers, are skilled professionals who assemble, install, maintain and repair solar panels. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of solar photovoltaic installers is projected to grow 27% from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for other occupations.

Ann Hao, a solar panel installer at Ledask, says while most photovoltaic installers learn on the job, “getting a degree in a related subject, such as engineering or taking solar panel installation courses at a technical school” could still be helpful if you want to break into the field.

Median Salary: $47,670

Job Growth Potential: 27%

2. Wind Turbine Technician

As the name suggests, wind turbine technicians — also known as wind techs — are responsible for maintaining and repairing wind turbines. They typically spend most of their workdays monitoring and troubleshooting the electrical, mechanical and hydraulic systems related to the wind turbine nacelle or blades. With renewable energy sources in demand, the employment of wind turbine technicians is projected to grow 44% from 2021 to 2031, making it the second-fastest-growing job among all sectors in the country.

Median Salary: $56,260

Job Growth Potential: 44%

3. Petroleum Engineer

Petroleum engineers are professionals who design equipment and develop methods for extracting oil and gas. They often split their work days between the office, laboratories and drilling sites. Employment of petroleum engineers is projected to grow 8% from 2021 to 2031. Though it’s not as fast-growing as jobs in the renewable energy field due to the decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, the demand for petroleum engineers is still higher than many occupations outside the energy sector.

Median Salary: $130,850

Job Growth Potential: 8%

4. Chemical Engineer

Chemical engineers in the energy sector are often responsible for developing chemical conversion processes to help produce cleaner fuels, reduce refinery emissions and improve overall energy efficiency. Compared to other energy jobs that typically only require a high school diploma and on-the-job training, the path to becoming a chemical engineer is more demanding. To break into this career, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering or a related field.

Median Salary: $105,550

Job Growth Potential: 14%

Pros and Cons of Energy Careers

While the energy sector provides an abundance of opportunities for growth and innovation, it has its fair share of pros and cons like any other career field. Here are some of them.

Pros

— Strong employment outlook. With the growing awareness of sustainability and environmental issues, the renewable energy field has seen an uptick in career opportunities while jobs in fossil fuels continue to decline. If you’re seeking a career path with long-term career security, you may want to look into clean energy jobs.

— High salary potential. Most professions in the energy sector are highly sought after, which means they could often command enviable salaries in the six-figure range. Some of the highest-paying jobs in the energy sector include petroleum engineers, renewable energy consultants, atmospheric scientists and chemical engineers.

Cons

— Developing industry. The energy sector is rapidly changing, with new advancements in technology and policy constantly emerging. Jon Hill, chairman and CEO of The Energists, says, “The current shifts taking place in the energy industry open up a lot of potential for growth, but can also mean professionals need to be constantly expanding their skill sets and knowledge to stay current with industry regulations and trends.”

— High risk of occupational injuries. From mining rare earth minerals to accidents related to electrical current traveling through transmission lines, working in the energy sector could be dangerous. If you’re interested in a career in energy, it’s especially important to follow appropriate safety measures and protocols.

Tips for Starting a Career in the Energy Sector

Do you see yourself working in the energy sector? If so, here are some tips to help you launch a successful career in this industry.

1. Develop tangible skills. The energy sector is a dynamic and growing industry, but it’s also competitive. If you want to stand out among the fierce competition, Michaud recommends developing a concrete skill that will give you a leg up in the interviewing stage. For example, “learning spatial analysis and cartography or obtaining a renewable energy project management certificate” could showcase your value and make you more marketable.

2. Network and join professional associations. Whether you’re still in school or an experienced professional working in a different industry, networking is a must if you want to boost your career prospects in the energy sector. “Joining a professional association is an easy and inexpensive way to learn more about specific energy technology and meet people in that field,” says Michaud, so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.

3. Do your research. “There’s a lot of flexibility and room for change working in the energy sector, but having a general understanding of the needed skills for specific types of jobs can help you hone in on the right role and put you on a path to career success,” notes Michaud. For example, if the renewable energy field piques your interest, compile a list of potential options, then narrow them down by selecting jobs with requirements that align with your own skills and interests. Remember, while salary is important, it shouldn’t be the sole deciding factor.

Green Jobs Are on the Rise

With the growth of green jobs like solar panel installers and wind turbine technicians significantly outpacing those in other industries, having “green skills” on your resume can make you highly sought after in the job market. So, if you’re passionate about sustainability and reducing your carbon footprint, it’s worth exploring careers in the energy sector — particularly in the renewable energy field.

