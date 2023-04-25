2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Invesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Invesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $204.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up