Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 24

Hanryu Holdings – Seoul, South Korea, 3.6 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HRYU. Business: Provides a social networking platform for fans of Korean culture.

Interactive Strength (Forme) – Austin, Texas, 1.5 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TRNR. Business: Sells connected home fitness equipment and personal training classes.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.