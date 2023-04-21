Live Radio
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 3:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 24

Hanryu Holdings – Seoul, South Korea, 3.6 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HRYU. Business: Provides a social networking platform for fans of Korean culture.

Interactive Strength (Forme) – Austin, Texas, 1.5 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TRNR. Business: Sells connected home fitness equipment and personal training classes.

