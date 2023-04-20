Independent Bank Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported net income of $61.2 million…

HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported net income of $61.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hanovder, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.36 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $215.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $187.2 million, which missed Street forecasts.

