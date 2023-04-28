ImmunoGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $41 million in…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $41 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMGN

