IMedia Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — IMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share.

The home shopping company posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $70 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $544.6 million.

