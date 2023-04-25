Illumina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ILMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ILMN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.