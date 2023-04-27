IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Thursday reported net income of $690,000 in…

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Thursday reported net income of $690,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

