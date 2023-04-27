Live Radio
Home » Latest News » IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q3…

IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Thursday reported net income of $690,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IROQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IROQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up