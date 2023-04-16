Ideas for Your Attic Remodel

The attic is often the most underutilized room in the home. But if you’re feeling ambitious, an attic remodel offers…

The attic is often the most underutilized room in the home. But if you’re feeling ambitious, an attic remodel offers a unique and exciting opportunity to transform this dark, dingy space into more than just your go-to area for holiday decor storage.

From creating a cozy retreat to adding functional living spaces or even a home office, here are several ideas for transforming your attic into a space that reflects your style and meets your needs.

— Finish your attic.

— Add extra storage.

— Paint the ceiling.

— Show off the floor.

— Lighting.

— Enhance the look and feel of the room.

— Make it a functional area.

Finish Your Attic

Most attics are only used for storage, but if you want to get the most out of it, you’ll need to finish the attic.

“To make an attic a usable living space, you can expect to pay about $200 per square foot to finish it,” says Mallory Micetich, home expert at Angi, a home services company. “According to Angi data, finishing an attic can cost anywhere from $4,600 to $16,400 with most homeowners paying an average of $10,500.” What you ultimately pay depends on the attic’s total square footage, materials, labor and more.

Chris Sebilia, construction director at Item 5, a building and development company serving Texas and Colorado, says evaluating the area before getting to work is crucial. “We need to ensure the attic floor framing, walls, roof framing, foundation and overall structure can safely support the intended use and any additional features or equipment without issues like sagging, leaks or damage,” Sebilia says.

Here are several things to consider while renovating your attic, according to Sebilia.

— Framing. Your attic’s floor frame, including joists, trusses and beams, must be properly sized and able to support the intended use of the space. If not, your attic could sag, crack or collapse under the weight of heavy equipment. Sebilia recommends having an engineer evaluate the framing before adding heavier loads.

— Supporting walls. Walls, especially load-bearing walls, must be properly supported. “New attic walls should be structurally attached to the attic floor frame and roof framing to ensure stability,” Sebilia says. “Scraping or modifying existing attic walls may compromise their structural ability, requiring extra support.”

— Proper insulation. Insulation prevents heat and cold transfer through walls and floors, ensuring a comfortable living area and protecting the attic from extreme temperatures. Sebilia also says this can reduce your HVAC usage and energy bills.

— Moisture and water damage prevention. Attics are prone to leaks and spills, promoting mold growth, rot and structural damage. Sebilia says to use vapor barriers, flashing tape, sealants and other water-resistant materials on floors, walls, cabinets and benches. Check for water leaks regularly.

— Emergency egress. Your attic must have at least one properly installed, easily accessible escape hatch or window.

— Heating and cooling safety. If you’re adding heating and cooling units to the attic, Sebilia advises choosing ones that are properly sized and installed according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

— Fire safety. Don’t forget to install smoke detectors. Sebilia suggests a fire sprinkler for added protection, especially if the attic will be used regularly as a living or recreational space.

— Code compliance. “Ensure any attic remodel work complies with all local building codes for safety, occupancy, egress, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and structural requirements,” Sebilia advises. Also, Micetich noted that most building codes require an attic to be at least 70 square feet of floor space and 7 feet of height.

The quality of work will directly impact how much homeowners will enjoy and benefit from their new attic. “Use high-end, durable materials specified and take extra care with installation details and workmanship. Vision and creativity are also encouraged to develop multipurpose, multifunctional attic spaces that maximize value and enjoyment,” Sebilia states.

Add Extra Storage

Creating a functional attic doesn’t mean you need to reduce your storage options. “If you have slanted ceilings or awkward space in your attic for storage, consider creating custom built-ins or storage,” says Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors, a leader in the DIY kitchen refacing market.

She also suggests turning this area into a cozy nook instead of a dusty storage space. “By creating storage with custom built-ins and cabinet doors, you can still take advantage of all that storage space, but also give yourself a spot for a coffee station, bookshelves or even an extra TV (or) lounge area,” Simone adds.

Simone recommends shopping at IKEA to create storage on a budget. IKEA has a wide range of cabinetry and interior organizers of all sizes. This allows you to find cabinets that fit your space and you can customize your look at the same time.

Paint the Ceiling

“Attics typically have very interesting sloped, angled ceilings. Take advantage of the eclectic characteristics by drawing attention to it,” says Jessica Harris, interior designer and manager of production design at Living Spaces, a retailer that sells furniture and accessories. To do this, Harris recommends painting the ceiling a bold, dark color that brings the eye upward and highlights the detail of the space.

“You have the opportunity to get really creative when doing this — consider a more unique texture like tile, concrete, wood paneling or even a fun wallpaper. This will make your space feel artistic and adds a personal touch,” Harris adds.

Show Off the Floor

To help open up the room, Harris says to show as much of the floor as possible. “The more of the floor that can be seen, the stronger the illusion that there is actually more floor space itself. This helps create a feeling of airiness and will help create more visual surface,” she says.

When picking out furniture and decor, choose floating over standing shelves. Harris says this will help show as much of the floor as possible.

Lighting

Attics aren’t known for their lighting. But, Harris says one way to improve natural lighting is to add a skylight. “Installing a skylight in your attic is easy to do due to its proximity to the roof. This is the perfect way to welcome sunlight into the space without sacrificing privacy,” she says.

She also recommends adding a custom-made mirror to the sloping wall. This can help bounce daylight around the room, making the attic feel bigger. For additional lighting options, consider recessed lighting, rope lights and pendant lights to brighten up the space.

Enhance the Look and Feel of the Room

Before transforming the attic into a functional area, Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of Arsight, an interior design studio based in New York City, advises homeowners to put thought into how they want the room to look and feel.

“Enhance the appearance and coziness of your attic walls and floors with materials such as drywall, wood paneling, wallpaper, paint, hardwood, laminate, carpet or tile. Select materials that fit your style and the intended use of your attic,” Kropovinsky says. “Finally, decorate and furnish your attic to suit your needs and tastes.”

Make It a Functional Area

Take advantage of the extra space and expand the living area in your home. You can convert the attic into almost any type of room or something unique.

“Consider using it as a cozy bedroom with a comfortable bed and soft bedding or as a productive home office with a desk and computer,” Kropovinsky suggests. “Alternatively, turn it into a playroom with toys and games or a hobby room with equipment for your favorite pastimes.”

And if you’re unsure how to transform your attic, you can consult a professional to give you expert advice.

