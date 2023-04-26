Icon PLC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $116.7 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $116.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.90 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $13.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.94 billion to $8.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICLR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.