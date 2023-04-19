COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
IBM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 4:16 PM

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $927 million.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $14.25 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.27 billion.

