Humana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion. On…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $9.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.25 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $26.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.