Hubbell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $181.9 million. The…

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $13.50 per share.

