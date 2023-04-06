How to Turn Your Spare Room Into a Gaming Room

Whether you’re loyal to Xbox or PlayStation or your PC is your favorite gaming system, there’s no better way to…

Whether you’re loyal to Xbox or PlayStation or your PC is your favorite gaming system, there’s no better way to level up than by creating a specialty game room inside your home. And with a growing interest in gaming rooms, you’ll likely boost your home’s value at the same time.

Ready to get your game on? Here are the top suggestions from gaming experts on how to turn a spare space into a gaming paradise:

— Choose your style.

— Pump up the sound.

— Get multipurpose furniture.

— Light it up.

— Bring in some themed artwork.

— Focus on flooring.

— Hide those wires.

— Stay organized.

— Remember safety.

— Add some comfort

[See: 10 Home Renovations Under $5,000.]

Choose Your Style

Gaming rooms can include old-school setups as well with pool tables, dartboards or pinball machines that bring back teenage memories. These rooms make for great party places as well as a space to kick back and relax after work.

Depending on your gaming style, you can use an empty corner, a spare bedroom or even an entire basement to design the gaming room of your fantasies. Because space is important, giving your computer or gaming system setup enough room is key to not only maintaining the heat level on your components, but you also want enough area for friends to come over for tournaments and everyday gatherings.

Most of all, a gaming room needs to go to the extremes, whether it is through high-end equipment, the best streaming service, plenty of soundproofing or one-of-a-kind fixtures and furnishings.

“I decided to use two televisions and a surround sound system for the gaming setup. This also allowed my friends and family to join in on the fun,” says Mark Joseph, founder of Parental Queries, who created a gaming room in his St. Louis home. “I also invested in an ergonomic chair to stay comfortable while playing for long periods.”

Pump Up the Sound

Or, if you want to keep your neighbors happy, learn how to dampen it. Many gamers don’t want to wear headphones so they can enjoy the cinema-like feel of a great game, says Cam Dowski, real estate expert of We Buy Houses Chicago. To get that soundscape, investigate specialized insulation, acoustic panels and soundproof curtains.

Get Multipurpose Furniture

When turning your home’s spare room into a gaming room, prioritize getting modular and multifunction furniture, not only to save valuable space but also to reduce clutter in the room and give it an overall sleeker look, says Laura Schmits, a décor professional and senior editor at Soul & Lane in Seattle. “Tables that turn into seating, footstools that double as storage and pool tables that convert into card tables are all great options for gaming rooms you should consider, especially if the room you’re converting is relatively small,” Schmits says.

[Related:Creative Seating Ideas for Small Kitchens]

Light It Up

Smart lights can change according to the TV’s sound or environment, says Fant Camak, a real estate expert for Coldwell Banker-Caine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. “Ambient smart lighting fixtures are a type of lighting system that can be controlled through a smartphone app or voice assistant and can be programmed to change color and brightness based on different triggers such as music or sound,” Camak says. “In the case of a gaming environment, smart lighting can be synced with the game to change color and brightness based on what is happening on the screen, creating an immersive experience.”

Bring in Some Themed Artwork

A game room is where color and fun should dominate the walls, says Tomas Satas, founder and CEO at Windy City HomeBuyer in Cicero, Illinois, where he is a real estate investor, landlord and professional flipper. “A mural of an old-school arcade and some unique lighting add a lot to the space,” Satas says. “If you get blacklight and glow-in-the-dark pool balls, the kids will love it. It’s like the home version of midnight bowling on Saturdays.”

Focus on Flooring

Invest in some subfloor heating if your gaming room ends up in the basement — think about how nice that heated tile or vinyl will be on your wintertime toes, Satas says. Oliver Rogers, a golf blogger, agrees. “Depending on the games you play, consider installing durable flooring like rubber mats or padded carpet tiles to protect your floors and provide comfort. If you plan on playing active games, wall padding or protective netting can prevent damage to your walls and keep your gaming equipment safe,” Rogers says.

[READ: What to Know About Fireplace Installation.]

Hide Those Wires

It may be a little thing, but make sure the wires that connect all of your electronics are well hidden or managed in some smart way, says Mark LoProto, a licensed real estate agent in the Las Vegas area and a video-game journalist. “My concept for a game room is a design that highlights a clean aesthetic, removing unsightly wires, minimizing furniture and emphasizing the focal point of the room — the TV, projector screen or PC monitor,” LoProto says.

Stay Organized

Bring in cabinets, shelves and racks to store your games, headsets and controllers, says Dino DiNenna, a real estate agent with Southern Lifestyles Properties in Hilton Head, South Carolina. This is especially important if you choose a room like a dining room, which might not have storage already built in because of its original purpose.

Remember Safety

Boyd Rudy, an associate broker at MiReloTeam Keller Williams Living in Brighton, Michigan, says a gaming room needs careful planning for fun and function. “Make sure to keep safety in mind. If you opt for a full-fledged PC setup, make sure to properly secure the computer and any other gaming equipment to keep it safe from damage, theft or accidental spills,” Rudy says. “Also, be sure to use a surge protector to protect your equipment from any power outages or surges.”

Add Some Comfort

Go with a relaxing couch for those long gaming sessions as well as a round table for card or board games to encourage a sense of togetherness. Consider installing a minifridge for additional access to beverages as well as a popcorn machine for snacks during marathon sessions, says Simon Bacher, CEO and co-founder of Ling App and a weekend gamer based in Hong Kong.

More from U.S. News

6 DIY Projects to Tackle in a Weekend

How Much it Costs to Replace a Front Door (And When You Should Do So)

Places You Forget to Clean in Your Home

How to Turn Your Spare Room Into a Gaming Room originally appeared on usnews.com